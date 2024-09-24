Volunteers clean-up Solway coast as part of Great British Beach Clean

Play Brightcove video

A team of volunteers have been working on cleaning up the Solway Coast as part of a national initiative to clean Britain's beaches.

The beach clean took place at Mawbray Banks between Allonby and Silloth and saw volunteers from The Solway Coast National Landscape work with Cumberland Council and the Marine Conservation Society.

The initiative is part of the Great British Beach Clean, which is a week-long citizen scientist event, taking place across the UK.

The volunteers analyse their findings and collect the data. Credit: ITV Border

Sophie Badrick from the Solway Coast National Landscape, said: “The data that is collected can be used as an evidence base to try and campaign to make a change.

"When you are in the supermarket try and pick a cotton bud with a cardboard stick rather than the plastic ones.

"Also, policy makers and campaigners can use all of this data to try and get the government to make changes as well. The evidence is here that there is a problem."

The beach clean on the Solway is part of a national initiative. Credit: ITV Border

The Solway Coast National Landscape say they are dedicated to conserving the natural beauty, landscape and biodiversity of the coastal environment.

Sophie Badrick added: "We get birds that nest here right on the beaches. If you ever find their nests there will be little bits of plastic in them. Their chicks are there and it is a real issue."

