Cumbria Police launch appeal following fake police officer scam reports

Cumbria Police has launched an appeal following reports of fraudsters in a fake police officer scam.

The force are warning people to "be vigilant" after someone was encouraged to transfer thousands of pounds to criminals.

Cumbria Police say they are aware of multiple reports of the scam after three incidents were reported on Tuesday 24 September.

T/Chief Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said “Police officers will never call you out of the blue requesting to meet to collect cash or ask you to transfer money to an account.

“Sadly, due to the convincing nature of these criminals’ victims have fallen for this scam. In the last two weeks we have had eleven reports of incident to us.

“I would urge anyone who received a call from someone claiming to be an officer and are unsure if its genuine to hang up and call us on 101 to verify their identity.

“If you know someone potentially vulnerable to potential scams please share and remind them of our advice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...