Decision made to keep no maternity facilities in Wigtownshire

A decision has been made not to introduce birthing facilities the Galloway Community Hospital, leaving pregnant women with a long diversion to get to the nearest facility.

The Dumfries and Galloway Integration Joint Board made the decision following an independently-led review and public consultation.

The home birthing model will be retained "for the foreseeable future."

Chairman of the IJB (Integration Joint Board) Andy McFarlane said: "One thing I would want to stress from the start is our confidence as a Board in the maternity services as they stand currently across the region, including Wigtownshire.

“It was acknowledged that care is of a very high standard, and it was noted that there is an enhanced offer delivered through the Oak Tree Family Centre.”

The decision in relation to the maternity services in Wigtownshire was made on Tuesday 24 September. Credit: PA

The decision to retain the current model he says was "not an easy one" and that it is due to "staff shortages."

He said: "The decision about provision of birthing services in Wigtownshire was not an easy one to arrive at, as every member of the board is acutely aware of calls from communities to have the fullest range of services made available locally.

“We were fully informed, thanks to the review and the consultation, of the issues faced by expectant mothers in terms of travelling to give birth in Dumfries.

"This is a situation which dates from 2018, when birthing services within Galloway Community Hospital were suspended on a temporary basis due to unexpected staff shortages."

Andy explained how the current model is the best one they could have in place.

He said: "Taking on board the original report, all of the facts, and all of the thoughts and perspectives, the IJB concluded that the status quo represents the best and most deliverable and sustainable model now and for the foreseeable future.

“Introducing this service at Galloway Community Hospital for what would be a small number of eligible expectant mothers would not represent a significant difference from a home birth, as the resources in terms of midwifery staff who would be on hand to provide support would be exactly the same. Only the setting would change.

There will be no birthing facility at the Galloway Community Hospital. Credit: PA Images

“And while we would ideally want to offer an option of a hospital birth which does not require travelling to Dumfries, we recognised that neither approach would actually end this requirement for the majority of expectant mothers.

“We also considered what was deliverable safely at present, and the fact that both across the region and nationally there is a routine requirement on mothers to make sometimes quite lengthy journeys to locations where birthing services can be provided.

“This has been a challenging decision on what is a very personal and emotional subject, where there is great strength of feeling, and where we as a Board recognise a commitment to patient-centred care.

“In conclusion, the Board agreed that the approach which serves the majority of expectant mothers in Wigtownshire is the one which is reasonable and appropriate for all, but with that continuing option of home birth."

