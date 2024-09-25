Play Brightcove video

The Venerable Ruth Newton has been named as the Archdeacon of Carlisle as she looks to reduce a large number of vacancies within the church.

She has returned to Cumbria after 17 years, having spent the time in Yorkshire, and will look after churches across Carlisle, Brampton, Penrith and Appleby.

The role is wide and varied for Ruth, who was the youngest church warden in the country when she was aged 26-years-old. This was when she worshiped at St Giles Church in Great Orton.

Speaking to ITV Border, Ruth said: "I was a church warden. I am not sure I was the best church warden.

"All of those church wardens that I will be having conversations with than they are probably better than I was. I was very young and I worked full time.

"I did my best and it is still here, I can’t have done any disasters.

The Venerable Ruth Newton was previously a church warden. Credit: ITV Border

Speaking about her new position as an archdeacon, she said: “I am a bridge between the diocese and the parish.

"So I talk to the parishes about what the diocese is saying and what they have to offer. I then go back to the diocese centrally and say what the parish and clergy are saying."

The Venerable Ruth Newton explains one of her biggest challenges will be addressing the recruitment crisis within the clergy.

She said: "There are a lot of vacancies. People are working on a shoestring.

"The pressure on clergy is to work and work and work is really extensive so hopefully get a better work life balance than I presently see in some areas."

