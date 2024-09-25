Planning applications submitted to make 'improvements' to Workington

Two planning applications have been submitted as part of the Workington Gateway Project in regeneration projects throughout the town.

Cumberland Council revealed that the applications have been submitted in relation to improving pedestrian and cycle routes. This is at Hall Park in the town.

The first application wants to change the road surface, allow greater accessibility, and make improvements to the entrances.

The second application is in relation to the widening of Hall Brow to "enhance the connectivity between the A66 and the north of the town."

The council state that the road is currently "narrow and congested."

In a statement Cumberland Council said: "Hall Park is Grade II listed so a planning application is required to make the changes.

The Workington Gateway Project is a £10 million scheme investing in local generation. Credit: Cumberland Council

"The Workington Gateway project is a £10 million scheme investing in local regeneration and infrastructure. It will also deal with the pinch point where the A66 and A596 meet at Ramsay Brow, next to the Magistrates Court.

"This will reduce freight times and the impact on communities from HGV traffic. The junction is being reconfigured to enable larger vehicles to navigate the route.

"In addition, the project will improve local cycling and walking connections, address safety issues and provide feature lighting of Workington Hall.

"West House social enterprise will also create a centre and cafe in the Park’s walled garden to provide horticultural training and employability skills for adults with learning disabilities.

"Workington Gateway is just one of number of regeneration projects in the town which are benefiting from £33 million of funding.

"They include a new Sports Village and an Innovation Centre business facility, as well as a logistics and energy hub at the Port of Workington.

"The town’s public realm will be also be enhanced, and a Digital Accelerator Hub at Lakes College has already opened to benefit thousands of students."

