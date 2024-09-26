Play Brightcove video

Roads & Rail - We ask the Transport Secretary why her government's asking commuters to pay more as passengers prepare for the return of peak rail fares next week. And, after UK ministers hit pause on a study looking at safety upgrades on the A75, John Swinney promises he'll head south to meet campaigners. Also tonight, the votes are in and tomorrow they'll have a winner, but will the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives be able to unite a divided party? We ask our panel.