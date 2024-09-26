'Do not travel' warning in place north of Preston on West Coast Mainline

Avanti West Coast has issued a 'do not travel' warning for north of Preston following a fallen tree blocking the West Coast Mainline between Lockerbie and Motherwell.

The West Coast Mainline is currently blocked in both directions with the tree being caught in overhead electrical wires.

Ticket acceptance is currently in place for customers who can not travel on LNER, ScotRail, CrossCountry & Northern.

In a statement on social media, Avanti West Coast said: "Customers who choose not to travel due to today's disruption north of Preston can use their ticket from today (26/09) to travel tomorrow (27/06).

"Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund from their point of purchase or, if you travel today and your journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation through the operator you travelled with."

