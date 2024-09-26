Four people arrested for pretending to be Cumbria Police officers

Four people have been arrested as part of a fake police officer scam.

Cumbria Police issued reports on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 September and warned people to be "vigilant."

Three men aged 39, 28 and 19 were all arrested, alongside a 23-year-old woman. All four remain in police custody.

T/Chief Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said “Following the arrests we are continuing to ask our communities to be vigilant and share the advice to those potentially vulnerable to such scams.

“Since our warning yesterday further people have come forward who had received such calls but thankfully hadn’t fallen for the scam.

“Police officers will never call you out of the blue requesting to meet to collect cash or ask you to transfer money to an account.

“I would urge anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be an officer and are unsure if its genuine to hang up and call us on 101 to verify their identity.”

