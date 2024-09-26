Inquest finds Cumbrian man died following third floor balcony fall

A twenty-two-year-old man who died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza was ruled to have died by misadventure by Cumbria's coroner.

John McKenna, from Crosby-on-Eden near Carlisle, was on holiday with his friends in June 2023 when he fell from the third floor of his hotel when trying to jump from one balcony to another.

The inquest, which opened last August, concluded that he died from an unsurvivable head injury.

A statement from one of his friends said that it was likely that Mr McKenna failed to gain entry to his hotel room after a night partying until the early hours.

They believed that after he could not get through the door, he attempted to gain access via the balcony of the next room which was separated from his room by an 80cm high rail.

A witness stated that they saw him fall headfirst onto the ground. He died at the scene at approximately 10:45am.

Toxicology reports by both Spanish and British authorities found that Mr McKenna has quantities of alcohol, cocaine, MDMA and ketamine in his system.

The coroner found that this could have impacted his approach to risk and increased the likelihood of falling, thereby reaching a judgement of death by misadventure.

Since Mr McKenna's death, his family and friends have been fundraising in his memory. His football club Scotby FC held a tournament in his honour last year.

They have so far raised £28,000 for the JackTheLad Foundation which campaigns for safer holidays abroad for UK young people.

In a statement to the coroner, the family of Mr McKenna said: "John was an adored Son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many. He was an incredibly kind, bright, friendly, hardworking and talented person who lived life to the full and always liked to have a good laugh, never failing to lift the mood.

"He was a genuine lad who was well thought of by everybody who knew him.

"John's love for football started at a young age; he played for many teams and had lately played for Sunday league side Scotby FC, alongside his brother Kevin.

"The club said they had 'lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person. One of the nicest lads going, never forgotten and loved always.

"He had the ability to light up every room with his infectious smile and bright sparkle, growing up to be one of the best lads about and an absolute gentleman."

