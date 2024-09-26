A solid silver ring dating back to the late Middle Ages and unearthed on land in the Eden Valley parish of Orton has been formally declared treasure.

The ring, believed to date from the late medieval period, between 1300 and 1500, is the latest item to be the subject of an inquest at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court.

It is one of more than 1.4 million historical items officially logged by the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS), which is managed by the British Museum and officially records archaeological finds made by members of the public.

Area coroner for Cumbria Ms Kirsty Gomersal noted during a short hearing that a man using a metal detector had found the silver finger ring on cultivated land in the parish of Orton during July, 2023.

Intricate details of the ring’s design, size and weight had been logged by a finds liaison officer who was tasked with providing a report and his expert opinion on the item.

The court heard it was one of almost 1,000 silver finger rings listed on the PAS database, as of November last year, to have been considered under the Treasure Act.

The Eden Valley ring is made entirely of silver and deemed to be more than 300 years old. Staff at Tullie House museum in Carlisle had expressed an interest in acquiring the ring which, the officer noted, was smoothed by wear and weighed 4.09g.

As a result of these key findings and other evidence presented to her, Ms Gomersal concluded: “I am delighted to declare this item to be treasure."

The finder, along with the landowner — whose name and location were not provided in open court — and British Museum staff will be officially notified of the coroner’s ruling in due course.

