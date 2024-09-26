RNLI to celebrate its 200th anniversary with events in West Cumbria

The RNLI is set to celebrate its 200th anniversary with a series of events in West Cumbria.

The RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) is hosting the 'Coast to Cobbles' which will see a time capsule arrive in West Cumbria and travel down the west coast.

The time capsule will be transported from lifeboat station to lifeboat station with each RNLI crew being given the opportunity to add something before it is sealed.

The lifeboat station at Workington has been operating since 1886. Credit: PA Images

Sophie Wood, RNLI Community Manager said: "This event is a fantastic way to closeour 200th anniversary year in the North West.

"We are commemorating the lifesavers of the past that have contributed to our history, celebrating our crew today, and hopefully inspiring the next generation of supporters, lifeboat volunteers and fundraisers."

The final destination for the time capsule will be Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Museum, where it will be on display for 50 years.

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK & Ireland. Credit: RNLI

Sophie Wood added: "For 200 years, we’ve relied on the generosity of everyday people from the seafaring crew, to fundraisers and supporters, they’re all lifesavers and make the RNLI in the North West what it is, so this is for them.

"It’s important that we’re connecting our people in this way and collecting mementosfrom each station to be sealed away for fifty years, so those crew that we inspire on thisjourney can look back in 2074, when the charity is 250 years old."

The capsule is being transported via the eight lifeboat stations in Cumbria and Lancashire before travelling on to the Albert Dock in Liverpool, where the RNLI three Merseyside stations will add their items.

