Carlisle United's new manager Mike Williamson is preparing for his first home match in charge of the side as the Blues get set to host Grimsby Town.

Williamson was appointed to manage the Blues following the departure of Paul Simpson.

He was hired from fellow League Two side MK Dons, the side who sit three places above Carlisle United in the league table.

Williamson guided the Blues to a win in his first game in charge as they defeated Swindon Town 2-0 away from home.

Speaking to ITV Border on the win last weekend at Swindon, Williamson said: "They showcased fantastic resilience, I thought the defensive display was brilliant.

The Blues currently sit in 22nd place in League Two. Credit: ITV Border

"The grit and determination we had to play with, the composure we had to show at times and defending out 18 yard box and throwing bodies on the line.

"It was excellent but we want to try and control more of the game. It is a work in progress, it will come but we have got to make sure we take it in the right steps."

The win last weekend was just the second one of the season for the Blues, having previously defeat Barrow at Brunton Park.

Williamson explains how the travelling Carlisle support at his first game in charge has made him even more eager to experience the noise at home.

He said: "I think the atmosphere is going to be really good regardless of how many come through the turnstiles.

Carlisle United's only home win so far this season came against fellow Cumbrian side Barrow. Credit: PA Images

"I have already experienced the away support and the noise and the volume, you would think there was double the amount there.

"So we know they are going to turn up in good spirits and we have got to give them something. We have got to go out there and play with bravery and courage but with that intensity and desire to really hurt them."

And following the departure of former manager Simpson, Williamson was complimentary of the work previously done.

He said: "I worked with Simmo at Newcastle and he is a great guy and he has done phenomenal at this football club.

"I am really grateful of everything he has done and left us here and it is just here for us to build.

Mike Williamson's first game in charge at Brunton Park is against Grimsby Town. Credit: ITV Border

"There is no need to stamp any authority, it is a relationship that is going to blossom in terms of us just getting stronger and I think the guys here will learn what we are like as coaching staff.

"We want to drive standards but ultimately we want to help everyone and improve people."

With the Blues still sitting in 22nd place despite the victory last weekend, Williamson was keen not to set any firm targets for what his side could achieve this season.

He said: "What is realistic is three points on Saturday. I am not going to stand here and give you any expectations, I think they are limitations for me.

"We can only control how we recover from today’s session, how we turn up tomorrow and how we prepare because it is going to be a really tough game.

"All focus is in the present moment now."

