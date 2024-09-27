Part of major road linking Scotland and England to be closed for seven nights

Part of a major road that connects the south of Scotland with Cumbria is set to be closed for seven nights to allow for resurfacing works.

Cumberland Council has announced that the work will take place on the A7 between Sunday 6 October and Saturday 12 October. This will see the road closed between 7pm and 6am.

The work will see the A7 closed between the junctions with the A6071 and the B7201.

A Cumberland Council statement said: "A clearly marked diversion route will be in place, and all road users are advised to follow the signage and plan their journeys accordingly."To accommodate local residents and businesses, personnel will be stationed at closure points to safely escort people through the works when possible.

"However, short delays may occur depending on ongoing site activities. Access for emergency services will be maintained throughout the works."Cumberland Council and Connect Roads would like to extend their thanks to the community for their patience and support as these important improvements are made to the road network. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...