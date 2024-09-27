The Wigtown Book Festival is underway as Scotland's National Book Town celebrates its annual event.

The 10-day festival is a celebration of literature, storytelling and poetry.

There are more than 250 events taking place with various guest speakers appearing at the festival.

The town of less than 1,000 residents is set to welcome up to 8,000 visitors, with a parade of pipers and firework display to mark the beginning of the event.

The Wigtown Book Festival takes place over 10 days. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Adrian Turpin, Wigtown Book Festival Artistic Director, said: "Like Ancient Rome, all roads lead to Wigtown this month as legions of visitors descend on Scotland's National Book Town.

"Now in its 26th year, the festival a celebration of curiosity and a forum for discussion and debate."

Some of the well known names coming to Wigtown this year include poet and comedian Pam Ayres, writer and chef Sue Lawrence, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and novellist Irvine Welsh.

Also attending is Dr Fraser Hunter, Principal Curator of Prehistoric and Roman Archaeology at National Museums Scotland.

Up to 8,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival. Credit: Colin Hattersley

Fraser was born in Dumfries and Galloway, with his mother from Kirkcudbright and his father from Wigtown.

He will explode some of the myths surrounding the presence of a colonising power which came north, saw and conquered no less than three times.

He said: "I want to address some of the myths. We often think of their world stopping at Hadrian’s Wall – it didn’t, Scotland was in or on the edge of the Roman world.

"They invaded three times, coming twice into Galloway."

