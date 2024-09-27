Warning of delays following four vehicle crash on the M6 southbound

Cumbria Police is warning motorists of delays on the M6 southbound following a four vehicle crash.

The incident happened on Friday 27 September and two of the three southbound lanes are currently closed.

Delays in excess of one hour are being reported due to the collision between junction 42 and 43.

Delays of up to one hour are being reported. Credit: ITV Border

Congestion is building up to junction 44.

In a statement on social media, Cumbria Police said: "Four vehicle collision just prior to junction 42.

"Emergency services are at scene and dealing.

"Expect delays whilst the vehicles are recovered and the road is made safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...