Borders MSP becomes deputy leader of Scottish Conservatives

An MSP representing a constituency in the Scottish borders has become the new deputy leader of the Scottish Conservative Party.

Rachael Hamilton was first elected as an MSP for the South Scotland region in 2016, before becoming the representative for the borders constituency of Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire in 2017.

On Sunday morning Hamilton posted a photo of herself on X saying she was "privileged to have been chosen by Russell Findlay to take on the role of Scottish Conservative Deputy Leader."

She added that she was "excited to get to work and help show that the (Scottish Conservatives) will deliver for those who want to see politicians talking common sense, for a change."

Mr Findlay was announced as the new leader of the Scottish Conservative Party on Friday after winning a leadership contest sparked by the resignation of Douglas Ross, who announced he would be standing down prior to the General Election.

Writing on Twitter following the announcement, he said he was "delighted" that Hamilton had accepted the position.

"Rachael will play a key role in changing the Scottish Tories to ensure that we reconnect with those who have been forgotten by the SNP and Labour at Holyrood," he wrote.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...