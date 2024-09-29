An 8-year-old boy has died after he sustained serious injuries by a firearm at a farm in the Warcop area of Cumbria.

Police were called to the farm at around 2:50pm on Saturday (28 September) and secured the firearm at the scene.

The boy was airlifted to hospital after suffering "serious and life-threatening injuries" to his head and face. He died overnight in hospital.

Cumbria Police arrested a man in his 60s at the scene on suspicion of assault grievous bodily harm.

The man remains in custody but is now under arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

