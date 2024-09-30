Cumbria's tallest tree reclaims its record as England’s tallest grand fir

Cumbria's tallest tree has regained its title as England's tallest fir, measuring 59.7 metres high.

The Grand Fir can be found in Skelghyll Woods and has been part of the woodland in Ambleside for nearly 200 years.

It was last measured by the National Trust 12 years ago recording 57.8 metres tall.

It is taller than local landmarks, Ambleside Parish Church, and Nelson’s Column in London. It would also tower over 10 double-decker buses stacked on top of each other.

John Pring, the trust’s countryside manager in the Lake District says the wetter, warmer weather over the last few years will have helped the grand fir to grow.

Mr Pring, who helped to measure the Grand Fir in 2012, said: “It was likely to have been planted by Thomas Wrigley around 1860, as part of his Wansfell Holme country estate.

"At the time Victorians loved creating arboretums, to show off newly discovered trees, including conifers from the Americas.

"You can follow a trail and spot the grand fir and other special trees like pines and spruces,” added John."

Tree surgeons Will Hicks and William Steele used ropes to climb to the top of the tree, where they dropped the tape to a ranger at the base to record the final measurement.

The National Trust estimates that the record-breaking grand fir has stored at least one tonne of carbon in its lifetime, the equivalent of a person flying from Boston to London and back, says the charity.

