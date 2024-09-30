Jay Cartmell from Frizington has been named as the child who died in the Warcop farm shooting tragedy.

Jay died after sustaining serious head injuries in an incident near the A66, north of Warcop.

A man was arrested following the incident and has been bailed while police continue their investigations.

