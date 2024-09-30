Stranraer appoint bothers as new management duo

Stranraer have appointed brothers Chris and Stevie Aitken as their new management duo.

Chris Aitken will take over as first team manager until summer 2026.

His brother and former Blues' boss Stevie Aitken will be by his side as assistant coach.

The pair have both made more than 150 appearances for the club.

Speaking about his new role, Chris said: "It’s a real honour to be the manager of this football club."The club means so much to me, and I can’t wait to get started."To have my brother by my side really excites me, and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead."The new management team will meet the first team squad at training on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday's trip to Edinburgh City.

