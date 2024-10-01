Representing Border 1st October 2024
Can the new Scottish Conservative leader revive his party's fortunes and win back support after a bruising July election? We ask him. Also tonight, outside Holyrood's powers - as the Scottish Government says UK ministers' cooperation will be required to pass assisted dying legislation, the MSP behind the move defends his proposals. And, with councils facing unprecedented financial pressures, a call from local authorities to be given flexibility over teachers numbers.