A junior football club has paid tribute to one of their players who sustained fatal gunshot wounds on a farm in Cumbria.

Eight-year-old Jay Cartmell suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries following an incident on a section of land next to the A66 in Warcop, Cumbria, on the 28th September.

However, despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital later that night.Police confirmed a firearm had been recovered from the scene and a man in his 60s had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The man has since been bailed.Football clubs across west Cumbria have since paid tribute to Jay, who was a youth player for Whitehaven Miners FC.Posting on social media, the club said: "RIP wee man #oneofour #lanternforlife our thoughts are with your family, coaches and team mates."A statement from Whitehaven AFC read: "Our heartfelt condolences to this little lad’s family, our neighbours, Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club, his friends, teammates and all that knew him."Truly devastating news, any support we can offer please let us know."Bransty Rangers JFC also added: "On behalf of everyone at Bransty Rangers JFC we send our sincere condolences to all at Whitehaven Miners and Jay’s family and friends."Josh MacAlister, MP for Whitehaven and Workington, said: "This is an absolutely tragic and heartbreaking loss of such a young life. I know that our whole community will have Jay’s family in our thoughts."As police continue with their enquiries into the incident, they are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward.

