Nearly 2,000 NHS patients are set to be de-registered by a dental practice in Dumfries.

Great King Street Dental, one of two dentists in Dumfries, says they have made the decision to end NHS services for their patients aged 18 and above.

Letters providing a three-month notice period has been issued to patients, as a result of the terms set out within regulations to provide NHS dental services.

Director of Dentistry Alison Milne says patients will need to seek alternative provision.

She said: “Unfortunately, many will be aware that there are no dentists within the region currently accepting new NHS registrations.

“We fully recognise the frustration very likely to be felt by these patients, as experienced by many others who have faced a similar situation in recent years.”

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “We have seen some success recently through the expansion of the dental outreach programme for the region.

“The 12 places for dentists in training plus tutors and support makes NHS Dumfries and Galloway the biggest outreach dental training facility in Scotland.

“These undergraduate students are able to offer a single course of treatment to patients who are not currently registered with an NHS dentist, with treatment free of charge, and the waiting list for this is currently open and accepting new patients.

“However, while this is a very positive development, we know that this does not address the issue of providing people with regular, ongoing access to an NHS dentist.

“We continue work to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and are working closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...