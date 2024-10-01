A new Carlisle Tesco Express store set to move into the former House of Fraser site is expected to open in early 2025.

The shop will take up part of the House of Fraser building which shut down on English Street in the city centre earlier this year.

Tesco had previously been based at the Victoria Viaduct in Carlisle before closing.

Back in June when the news was first announced, Dean Conway, Tesco Area Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be returning to Carlisle city centre. It’s taken a while to find the right site but we look forward to letting the local community know once we have an opening date.

“As well as offering a wide range of great value products, we’ll also have our community programmes Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection helping to make a difference to the local community.”

