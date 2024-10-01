Play Brightcove video

People classed as Lockerbie bombing victims are being urged to register for access to court proceedings ahead of next year's US trial.

The bombing of Pan Am flight 103, travelling from London to New York on 21 December 1988, killed 270 people in Britain's largest terrorist atrocity.

Libyan-born Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi accused of being the bomb maker in the Lockerbie terrorist attack will appear in federal court Washington in May 2025. He denies all charges.

The US Congress has passed legislation to make online access to court proceedings available to victims.

Pan Am flight 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation says around 100 people have registered, but they believe more should be applying before the deadline of 9 October 2024.

Ian McLatchie said: "So far we believe there's only around 100 people, but potentially there's thousands of victims.

"The families, the first responders... they are all entitled to be on there, they need to register to be part of this remote access for the trial next May. Who knows, there could be a chance of compensation out there, but they must be registered."

Mike Thomson, a retired police inspector who volunteers at the remembrance room at Tundergarth Church, says the Lockerbie terrorist attack has become 'a major part' of his life.

The Pan Am flight 103 was travelling from London to New York on 21 December 1988. Credit: ITV Border.

He said: "I don't know anybody who I worked alongside with who would deny that they hadn't been emotionally affected by it. You can deny stuff, suppress feelings and memories that you have. I think you have to do that at a stage to get on with your life, but it's still there, it's under the surface.

Mike was a 22-year-old police officer when the Lockerbie bombing happened 36 years ago. He believes it is important for victims to register before the deadline next week.

He said: "I think it's a healthy thing to do, and I also think by signing up and registering as I have done as a living victim, it provides support to others and encourages others to come forward."

Visitors from around the world attend the Lockerbie memorial, located at Tundergarth Church, to pay tribute to the victims.

Will Lester, visiting the memorial with his family from California, said: "This is our first time in the UK and having experienced 9/11, this was on our way heading up to the Isle of Skye, I just wanted to come and pay my respects to the victims of 1988, to their terrorist attack here."

To learn more about how to register for access to US court proceedings, click here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...