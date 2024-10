Play Brightcove video

The leadership hopefuls make their pitch to Tory members. But after their devastating election defeat, do any of them have what it takes to steer the party back to power? We hear from local MPs and MSPs, and get the views of our expert panel. And, as pupils at Eyemouth Primary School celebrate the incorporation of childrens' rights into law, campaigners criticise the Scottish government over delays to the Human Rights Bill.