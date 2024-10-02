Day 2: Paul Taylor murder trial

The death of a 56-year-old from Annan has been described as “premeditated" murder in court.

It’s believed Paul Taylor went missing on the night of 17 October 2023.

The father-of-two was last seen by his wife that evening but failed to turn up to his job as a catering manager at Cumberland Infirmary the next day.

The prosecution allege that Jack Crawley, 20, from Carlisle, lured Mr Taylor to his death under the guise of meeting for sex.

Crawley has admitted to unlawfully killing Mr Taylor, but denies murder.

Mr Taylor's remains were found in Finglandrigg Woods, near Carlisle, in May this year.

2 October 2024

The court heard that Crawley and Mr Taylor had had previous contact over text in December 2022.

CCTV and phone tracking on 17 October 2023 revealed that Mr Taylor left work at the Cumberland Infirmary and travelled to a location where men are known to meet other men for sexual encounters.

He then returned to his home in Annan.

A statement from one of the men who Mr Taylor had had a sexual encounter with described him as a “nice and gentle guy” but noted that “he didn’t seem happy living a confusing life”

The court also heard how on the morning of October 18, Crawley attempted to sell Mr Taylor’s car.

1 October 2024: Opening prosecution

Jack Crawley has admitted to the manslaughter of Paul Taylor but denies murder.

A pathologist has been unable to establish a cause of death because the 56 year-old’s remains were not found until seven months after he died.

Marcus Goodfellow, 20, from Carlisle appeared in the dock beside Jack Crawley. It is alleged that he helped dispose of Paul Taylor’s car, which he denies.

The court heard that Jack Crawley met up with Mr Taylor for sex, but before doing so, purchased a hammer from a tool shop, which it's alleged he later used to attack him.

Timeline

17 October 2023 - Paul Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Annan in Scotland - it's believed he was driving towards the Carlisle area

18 October 2023 - Paul Taylor's car found abandoned at Langwathby near Penrith

16 November 2023 - Detectives say they're now treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

5 January 2024 - Crawley charged over attempted murder of a man he met on Grindr in York, which he denies

15 February 2024 - Crawley appears in magistrate's court charged with murder of Paul Taylor which he denies

22 March 2024 - Marcus Goodfellow charged with assisting an offender

2 May 2024 - Human remains found in Finglandrigg woods near Carlisle

11 May 2024 - Police confirm the remains are those of Paul Taylor

