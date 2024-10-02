‘Murder on his mind’: Court hears how death of Paul Taylor was ‘premeditated’

The death of a 56-year-old from Annan has been described as “premeditated" murder in court.

The prosecution allege that 20 year-old Jack Crawley from Carlisle met up with Paul Taylor on 17 October and killed him.

Reciepts shown in court reveal Crawley had bought charcoal and lighters on the night of Paul Taylor's disappearance. The prosecution alleged that these items were used in an attempt to burn the 56-year-olds body.

Crawley, 20, from Carlisle, has admitted to unlawfully killing Mr Taylor but is on trial accused of his murder at Carlisle Crown Court.

Jack Crawley

Paul Taylor's remains were found Finglandrigg Woods, near Carlisle, in May this year - seven months after he disappeared.

The father-of-two was last seen by his wife that evening but failed to turn up to his job as a catering manager at Cumberland Infirmary the next day.

It is believed Mr Taylor went missing on the night of 17 October 2023.

The court heard on Wednesday (2 October) that Crawley and Mr Taylor had had previous contact over text in December 2022.

CCTV and phone tracking on 17 October 2023 revealed that Mr Taylor left work at the Cumberland Infirmary and travelled to a location where men are known to meet other men for sexual encounters.

He then returned to his home in Annan.

A statement from one of the men who Mr Taylor had had a sexual encounter with described him as a “nice and gentle guy” but noted that “he didn’t seem happy living a confusing life” .

The court also heard how on the morning of 18 October, Crawley attempted to sell Mr Taylor’s car.

On Tuesday, the court heard a pathologist had been unable to establish a cause of death because the 56-year-old’s remains were not found until seven months after he died.

Marcus Goodfellow Credit: ITV Border

Marcus Goodfellow, 20, from Carlisle, appeared in the dock beside Jack Crawley. It is alleged that he helped dispose of Mr Taylor’s car, which he denies.

The court heard that Crawley met up with Mr Taylor for sex, but before doing so, purchased a hammer from a tool shop, which it is alleged he later used to attack him.

The trial continues.

Timeline

17 October 2023 - Paul Taylor was last seen leaving his home in Annan in Scotland - it's believed he was driving towards the Carlisle area

18 October 2023 - Paul Taylor's car found abandoned at Langwathby near Penrith

16 November 2023 - Detectives say they're now treating his disappearance as a murder investigation.

5 January 2024 - Crawley charged over attempted murder of a man he met on Grindr in York, which he denies

15 February 2024 - Crawley appears in magistrate's court charged with murder of Paul Taylor which he denies

22 March 2024 - Marcus Goodfellow charged with assisting an offender

2 May 2024 - Human remains found in Finglandrigg woods near Carlisle

11 May 2024 - Police confirm the remains are those of Paul Taylor

