People are being encouraged to record squirrel sightings ahead of the annual Great Scottish Squirrel Survey.

Animal protection charity, Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels (SSRS), is calling for people to take part in the survey to help with conservation efforts.

The species is native to Scotland, but populations have been in decline.

This is believed to be due to grey squirrles outcompeting them for food and habitat.

Programme Manager at SSRS, Nicole Still, said: "Red and grey squirrels have turned up in some very unusual places in 2024.

“It's more important than ever that we gather as many public squirrel sightings as possible.

"Reporting a sighting is a simple thing anyone can do to help – by being our eyes on the ground the public can make an invaluable contribution towards critical Scottish nature conservation efforts.”

“Last year over 1300 people reported almost 2000 squirrel sightings in just one week.

"Let’s make this year’s survey even greater!”

Squirrels spotted anywhere in the country, from back gardens to local parks and woodlands, or even busy urban areas, can be reported to SSRS via their website.

The data then helps understand how red squirrel populations are changing over time and where conservation efforts should be prioritised.

