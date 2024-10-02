Two baby beavers born at Lowther Estate

Baby beavers have been spotted for the first time since their reintroduction to an estate in Cumbria.

Two kit beavers have been born at the Cumbrian estate as part of conservation efforts to save the species.

Its believed the piar are the first baby beavers to be born since the species retunred to the the Lowther Estate in 2020.

It’s thought that the kits were born in May or June this year.

David Harpley, Chair of Cumbria Beaver Group said:

“We’re delighted that the Lowther beavers have bred successfully this year and are rearing two kits, who seem to be doing very well.

"Since arriving at Lowther in 2020, beavers have been bringing a whole host of benefits to the wetland landscape.

"As well as helping biodiversity, people benefit from these ecosystem engineers too: by holding water back in the landscape, they reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

The beavers at Lowther are in a fenced-in enclosure on The Lowther Estate and cannot be visited by members of the public.

