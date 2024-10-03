Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council have written to the government to express an interest in a devolution deal.

Their Joint Expression of Interest could see powers and funding transfered from national to local government.

The deal could also see the introduction of a mayor in Cumbria.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: "Devolution is an exciting prospect, and we are keen to see how it can enhance our collaborative efforts and drive positive change for the people of Cumberland.

"The relationship between the two councils is as strong as ever.

“We are fully supportive of key developments underway within the wider region and know there is real benefit to us working together to create a strong voice for Cumbria.”

Cllr Jonathan Brook, Leader of Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “This is a real milestone for the two new councils and shows genuine commitment from both to work together and achieve the very best outcomes for the people we represent."

Following the general election in July 2024, local authorities in Cumbria received a letter from the Deputy Prime Minister asking each local authority to consider submitting an ‘expression of interest’ to work with the government on this next wave of devolution.

Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council had already confirmed their commitment to joint working across their council boundaries in April this year.

Devolution does not affect the previous decision by Government to create two new councils.

Submitting the Joint Expression of Interest is not a binding decision or commitment to devolution by either council.

