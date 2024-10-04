An appeal has been launched to raise £200,000 to save a church organ in West Cumbria.

The pipe organ at Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Michael's Church is in need of repairs with a team of local volunteers looking to raise the funds to save it.

The church organ was first installed at the church in Workington in 1906.

The church say that unless the funds are raised then the organ will be "lost forever."

When the organ was built at the start of the 1900's it cost the church £784, with £300 of that donated by American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

The appeal is set to be officially launched at the church on Saturday 5 October.

The organ cost £784 when it was built at the start of the 1900's. Credit: St Michael's Church

Keith Beattie, chair of the group, said: "The pipe organ is at the heart of services in the church - and there must be thousands of brides in the area who have walked up the aisle to its accompaniment.

"It is a hidden piece of Workington's social history - and it hasn't got much time left.

"When it's gone, it cannot be replaced and we really want to save it for future generations, so people's children and grandchildren can continue to hear this wonderful instrument.

"We know it is a big target, but we believe we can make it - with people's help.

"We'd love everyone to come along to church for the launch to show their support for the campaign."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...