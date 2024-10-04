Cumbrian riding school members campaign to raise £30,000 to save it from closure

Play Brightcove video

Members of a horse riding school are appealing to raise £30,000 to save it from closure.

The Lads Lodge Riding School at Penton near to the Scottish and English border is at risk of shutting its doors if it does not achieve its funding target.

The school teaches people to perform vaulting on horses among other activities where riders perform on the back of a cantering horse.

Speaking to ITV Border owner of the riding school Sabine Bliss, said: “Parents come and say you know since they started vaulting they're so much more confident in every other aspect of their lives and how can you not be when you're standing on a 17/2 horse, it gives you confidence.

“Two years ago my partner passed away very suddenly I tried to keep the place running but we weren't married and he didn't leave a will.

"I started telling people we probably have to close down and you know they rallied together and formed a fundraising page and they said we're going to save this we want to keep this we don't want to give this up we don't want to go anywhere else."

Horse vaulting requires stamina, skill and stability and the school caters for people of all ages, abilities and disabilities.

Heather Kirkpatrick: “I've got two blind little boys and I've tried los of different activities sometimes you go to other activity provides and they make it very clear that the boys aren't actually welcome. But coming here was like a revelation.

The riding school in Cumbria is at risk of closure. Credit: ITV Border

"My youngest son wants to be a Paralympic champion so he wants to win a gold medal so coming here he feels that's a real possibility and he's had so many knocks because of his health and because of lots of different things because of school failing him lots of places not including him so it would be devastating."

Luca Kirkpatrick, said: “Most horse riding places in Scotland since I'm blind they make it easier but I don't really like that I like having challenges and stuff like that but this place does give me a challenge which is why I like coming here."

Two sisters have said it's provided them with a solace and comfort they haven't been able to find anywhere else.

Margaret Raeside said: “Unfortunately we have alot more in common than just being twins we've both lost our sons which was really really hard but coming here you just feel like it's home. We do feel that this place is so important."

Shirley Walsh said: “It's special it's very special. Like you wouldn't say oh it's all fancy or anything no it's a homely atmosphere for people to feel comfortable."

