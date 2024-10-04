Disruption for motorists as roadworks set for main route in Carlisle

Disruption is expected for motorists as one of the main routes in and out of Carlisle is set to undergo roadworks.

Part of London Road will be resurfaced leading to a one-way system being introduced.

Cumberland Council say that the work is part of their "ongoing efforts to enhance the local road network."

The resurfacing will take place between 8am and 5pm, with work starting on Monday 7 October for seven working days.

A Cumberland Council statement said: "To ensure the safety of all road users, a one-way system will be implemented during working hours, directing traffic out of Carlisle.

"While access to junctions may be restricted during the improvement works, traffic marshals will be on-site to assist with entry to properties and businesses.

"Please note that some minor delays are expected, but access for emergency services will remain in place at all times.

"Cumberland Council would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation as these important road improvements take place and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...