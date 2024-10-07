Almost 100 mile detour as major roadworks start on the A75 tonight

The second phase of major roadworks on the A75 are due to start tonight.

The road will be closed between Auchenlarie and Mossyard from 8pm to 6am.

Drivers will face a 96 mile detour via Girvan and Ayr, causing delays of up to two-and-a-half hours.

John Carruthers' haulage company uses the road regularly and said: "If they'd put a convoy system into place so that the road was still open for somebody, built it up into a duel carriageway when it was supposed to, then that would've made a big difference.

"They wouldn't have needed to shut the road at all, but it's something that never happened."

The company behind the works, Amey, say they have taken every step to reduce disruption, including working at night.

A spokesperson for Amey, said: “The carriageway of the A75 at Auchenlarie and Mossyard is reaching the end of its operational life and is in need of repair.

"Doing this work now, will prevent these roads deteriorating during the winter period, which would cause more extensive disruption and inconvenience.

"The dates of the work were arrived at, in consultation with residents and businesses on this route, and special access arrangements have been made for them.

"As well as local engagement there has been extensive discussion with ferry operators, the haulage industry, and the emergency services to mitigate the impact of this scheme.

“By working overnight, and off-peak, every attempt has been made to reduce disruption."

