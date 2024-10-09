Anti-social behaviour falls by more than 35% in Cumbria

Cumbria Police say that anti-social behaviour in Cumbria has fallen by more than 35% after deploying extra police officers in "hotspot areas."

The force has been supporting Operation Enhance which has seen extra police patrols in identified areas for anti-social behaviour and serious violence across the county.

£1 million worth of funding was secured by Cumbria's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner from the UK Government's Hotspot Response Fund.

There are 18 locations across the county that sees the extra patrols. These include Carlisle, Workington, Kendal, Maryport and Cleator Moor.

The force say that serious violence has fallen considerably in the targeted areas compared to the rest of the county.

Cumbria Police say that the operation has conducted 115 stop and searches, 309 intelligence submissions and 11 uses of anti-social behaviour powers. These have led to 33 arrests.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, said: “Tackling anti-social behaviour is one of my key priorities and is also a public priority highlighted to me by the public in my recent Police, Fire and Crime Survey. It will be the number one priority in my forthcoming Police, Fire and Crime Plan.

“This funding has helped put extra patrols in our hotspot areas and tackle ASB and serious violence.

“These extra patrols are combatting these crime types and I hope that our residents are seeing a difference and feel safer in their own communities.

“Tackling crime is the priority but I also want to see the wider effects less crime has on our great county. I want our residents and visitors to feel safer, to see less criminal or nuisance behaviour and to have growing trust in their policing services."

The increase patrols first began in July 2024 and will operate until at least March 2025.

T/Chief Superintendent Andy Wilkinson said: “Three months into this operation and what we are seeing is a tangible and significant impact on antisocial behaviour and instances of serious violence in the targeted communities.

“Whilst the primary purpose of the operation is increased visibility, I am proud that officers are also swift to respond to breaking incidents in their locality. Their swift actions is resulting in people who negatively impact their own communities via drugs offences or shoplifting being arrested and taken to custody.

“Our hotspot patrol officers on the ground are feeding back the positivity they are seeing on the ground – from praise for action taken against youths to shopkeepers reporting seeing a reduction in shoplifting.

“The funding secured by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office has ensured we are fully committed to this operation well into 2025 so will continue to be seen and action will continue to be taken in the weeks and months ahead."

