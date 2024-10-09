Dumfries and Galloway population falls as Scotland's grows

The population in Dumfries and Galloway is declining, bucking the national trend of a growing national population in Scotland.

The report released by the National Record of Scotland showcased how the population dropped to just over 145,000 in 2023 in Dumfries and Galloway.

National population levels for Scotland showcased that the number of people living in the country rose at the fastest level since the 1940s.

The figures show that the population for Scotland is just under 5.5 million, having risen by 43,000 from 2022.

Dumfries and Galloway is one of seven local authorities in Scotland to see their population fall.

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: “It is of little surprise that the areas showing a drop in population over the past year are predominantly island or rural communities.

“Our region, like many other parts of Scotland, has an ageing population. However, this isn’t just because many older people retire in our region, but shamefully because we have the biggest outward migration of young people in the country.

“Far too many of our young people are leaving their towns and villages for the high-skill, high-wage employment opportunities that are not always available in Dumfries and Galloway.

“As we can see in some recent debates locally, too many people simply do not want change in our region even although it is clear the economic model is broken. But if we do not grab the economic opportunities for our region, our population will continue to fall.”

