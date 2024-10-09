A fire has broken out at an old hospital building in Dumfries in Scotland.

Flames can be seen at the old Nithbank Hospital on Bankend Road and fire engines are in attendance.

Members of the public have been asked by Police Scotland to stay away from the area.

Officials said they received a call shortly before 4.30pm on Wednesday and that crews were still present at about 8.30pm, with firefighters expected to remainthere "for some time".

An SFRS spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.26pm on Wednesday October 9 to reports of a well-developed fire within the ground floor of the former Nitsbank Hospital in Dumfries and Galloway.

"Operations control has mobilised seven appliances to the scene andfirefighters are working to contain the fire within the derelict building.

"There are currently no reported casualties and crews will remain inattendance for some time."

