Figures released by the Trussell Trust has showcased that a record number of Scots are facing hunger and hardship.

The poverty charity, that has foodbanks in the south of Scotland, have highlighted that a record number of Scots are struggling to afford food.

Almost 700,000 Scots are facing hunger and hardship with almost 200,000 children included in that figure.

The research has showcased that the number of people facing these issues is up 24% from two decades ago.

The Trussell Trust say that one in six children in Scotland are at risk of using a foodbank.

The use of foodbanks is on the rise. Credit: PA

The research has highlighted that almost half of the people who are facing hunger and hardship come from a family where at least one person works. More than half of people were living in a family with someone who has a disability.

Cara Hilton, senior policy and public affairs manager with the charity in Scotland, said: "We welcome the Scottish Government's ambition to end the need for food banks, but our research shows that a record number of people in Scotland now face hunger and hardship.

"If we are to shift this dial and if the Scottish Government is to achieve its own child poverty targets then current actions to tackle hunger must be significantly scaled up and much better resourced.

"In its upcoming budget, we would urge the Scottish Government to increase the Scottish Child Payment to £40 a week and increase investment into affordable housing and into crisis support, through the Scottish Welfare Fund.

"And with larger families most at risk of hardship, the Scottish Government should act to mitigate the two-child cap in Scotland."

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "No one should have to compromise on food or other essentials.

"We are taking forward nine actions over three years (2023-2026), to improve the response to crisis, using a cash-first approach so that fewer people need to turn to food parcels."

