Emergency staff are attempting a Guinness World Record in online CPR lessons in Hawick.

Save a Life Scotland are organising the event to encourage as many people as possible to learn CPR in line with Scotland's Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrests strategy.

The livestream of CPR lessons on Youtube needs up to 1500 viewers in order to set a new record.

Lee Myers, a Paramedic Team Lead, says the CPR event aims to show how anyone can learn a lifesaving skill.

He said: "Anyone can do this. No manikin is required. All you need is a jacket to roll up into a ball. A pillow... anything you feel you can practice CPR, that's all you need to take part today."

The sessions, which started at 9am and will end in the evening of 10 October 2024, will also include advice on defibrillators and 999 calls.

With the chance of survival dropping by 10% for every minute CPR is not performed, Lee's twin brother Liam Myers, a police officer, says people learning CPR will help patients receive quicker help.

He said: "Ultimately this training is to save lives in the community. The more people that are trained in CPR, the quicker we can get help to somebody and that will save a life."

The livestream CPR training event is also being held ahead of World Restart A Heart Day on 16 October 2024.

