A former police officer has been jailed for 11 years after attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend and her mother by driving a car into her funeral director's shop.

William McBurnie, 57, previously admitted attempting to murder the pair by driving the car at "speed" whilst nearly three times the drink drive limit through the window of Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors, to their injury and the danger of their lives.

Zoe Turnbull, 46, and her mother Beverley Turnbull, 71, were inside the premises in Market Place, Jedburgh, during the incident on 7 December 2022.

Both women had to take evasive action to being hit by the vehicle.

The former Police Service of Northern Ireland officer was jailed for 11 years during his sentencing at the High Court in Livingston on 10 October 2024. He pleaded guilty at the same court last month.

Judge Lord Mulholland placed McBurnie on an extended sentence of 13 years, including two years of supervision on his release from prison.

McBurnie was banned from driving for 16-and-a-half years and issued with indefinite non-harassment orders concerning both women.

Welcoming the jailing of McBurnie in a statement, Zoe Turnbull described him as the "Jekyll and Hyde of Jedburgh".

Credit: Digby Brown.

She said: "Finally, after two years of physical, emotional and practical chaos, we have justice.

“I believe the attempt on my life happened because he knew he was losing his grip on me and this extreme act was some warped and cowardly attempt to control things.

“He was just a forceful monster who encroached on our lives and used violence to get his own way.

"That man has shamed himself, the police service and his family - objectively, after what he did, jail really is the only place for him.

"I am grateful to everyone who supported us from the community to the NHS to the police and prosecutors who put him behind bars.

"My mother and I now hope to put this painful chapter behind us so we request our privacy is respected as we move forwards.

"But as a final note I'd just like to say to anyone suffering from domestic abuse - whether man or woman - please do not feel like you are alone, or trapped or have no options and please don't wait for the worst to happen before acting.

"You have a voice and there are so many people around you ready to listen - and act – so you can get the help you need."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...