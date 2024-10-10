A man has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crashed at Carlisle Airport.

Emergency services responded following an incident report at Carlisle Lake District Airport around 7:47am on 10 October 2024.

The man who was on his own in the aircraft suffered head and chest injuries before being taken to Cumberland Infirmary.

Police say there were no other injuries. The police have also reported the incident to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...