ITV Border's reporter Fiona Marley Paterson went to see how the Paddington Bear statue is settling into its new home.

People in Cumbria have been welcoming a world famous visitor - a statue of Paddington Bear in Penrith.

Fans from all generations have been taking in the special statue as part of 23 locations across the UK involved in Paddington Visits.

Kathryn Graves, from The Toffee Shop, hopes the sculpture will bring new visitors to the town, with the aim of boosting the local economy.

She said: "It's going to bring so much to the town. It's a lovely town, lots of independent retailers, but I think sometimes because we're so close to the Lake District people choose to go there instead... to go fell walking, go to the lovely villages around the Lakes.

"Sometimes I think Penrith is missed, so I think it's great... hopefully it will draw people in," Kathryn added.

Stephen Harrison, a local traffic warden, believes people of all ages can source enjoyment from Paddington Bear.

He said: "Paddington Bear is generational, isn't it? It really takes you back to that nostalgic time in your childhood, especially when you're as old as I am."

Caitlin McNaughton, from the Loose Moose Pub, says children have loved the Paddington Bear.

She said: "There's nothing really down here so nobody really knows that it's here. I think we've seen thirty people already today, running up and down, and the kids love it as well."

British-born writer Michael Bond created Paddington Bear 66 years ago.

The bear from Peru has been adapted multiple times for television and cinema, showcasing his adventures and his love of marmalade.

Darren Broad, Chair, Penrith BID, said: “We are delighted that Penrith has been chosen to be one of only 23 locations across the UK for a Paddington Statue as part of the Paddington Visits trail ahead of the release of Paddington in Peru in cinemas later this year.

"We hope that visitors and residents alike will delight in finding him in Little Dockray and will enjoy taking a moment to sit beside him, perhaps even take a photograph or two.”

The statue has been placed on a bench in Penrith a month before the release of Paddington in Peru on 8 November 2024.

