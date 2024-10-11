Northern lights on display across the region

Play Brightcove video

The strongest and most widespread display of the northern lights were seen in UK skies since May were on show last night.

The northern lights, also known as aurora borealis appears as large colours which includes pale green, pink, shades of red, yellow, blue and violet.

According to the Met Office, the northern lights are created as a result of solar activity, where collisions of charged particles in the solar wind collide with molecules in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

The Met Office said sightings of the lights were likely in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and possible in the north of England and the Midlands.

More northern areas may see another display on Friday night.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...