Football teams across Cumbria have been paying tribute to an eight-year-old who died from gunshot wounds two weeks ago.

Jay Cartmell from Frizington, who was a defender at Whitehaven Miners Football Club, sustained fatal injuries following an incident on a section of land next to the A66 in Warcop, Cumbria, on the 28th September.

Today (12 October) teams across the county held a minute of applause at their matches in honour of him. More are planned for tomorrow.

Cumberland FA said: "Working in conjunction with the club's wishes, The Carlisle City Sunday League, The Carlisle Glass Longhorn Youth Football League, The Cumberland County League, The Penrith & District Junior Football League, The West Cumberland Sunday League, The West Cumbria Youth Football League, The Westmorland Football League and Cumberland FA Andrea Buggy Women's League have all agreed to take part in a minutes applause ahead of this weekends' games as part of a countywide tribute to Jay."Further to this, teams playing within the National League and those participating within leagues outside of the county including Workington AFC, Carlisle City FC, Penrith AFC, Cleator Moor Celtic FC, Whitehaven AFC and Whitehaven Ladies, Workington Town Women, and Windscale AFC have also all agreed to take part ahead of their next respective home fixtures."

It added: "We want to fill social media with the collective condolences of the grassroots football community and in doing so show Jay's friends and family the true spirit of Cumbrian football."

Jay Cartmell suffered life-threatening head and facial injuries following the incident last month.

He died in hospital later that night.

Police confirmed a firearm had been recovered from the scene and a man in his 60s had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

He has been released on bail.

When the news of Jay's death broke, Whitehaven Miners Football Club wrote on social media: "RIP wee man #oneofour #lanternforlife our thoughts are with your family, coaches and team mates."

A statement from Whitehaven AFC read: "Our heartfelt condolences to this little lad’s family, our neighbours, Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club, his friends, teammates and all that knew him.

"Truly devastating news, any support we can offer please let us know."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...