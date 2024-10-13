Politicians and former colleagues from across the political spectrum have been paying tribute to Alex Salmond who died yesterday.

The former First Minister of Scotland died suddenly while at a conference in North Macedonia yesterday (12 October).

He was an influential and often controversial figure in Scottish and UK politics, having led the Scottish National Party (SNP) to power in 2007 and securing a referendum on Scottish independence in 2014.

The referendum resulted in 45% of voters opting for Scotland to separate from the United Kingdom.

Local MP David Mundell who served as Scottish Secretary from 2015 to 2019 said: "Alex was one of the dominant political figures of the last few decades. He has dominated Scottish politics. He took independence right to the point of the referendum.

"I never found him an easy person to deal with. He was very driven by his desire for independence and obviously I am, and many other people, are opposed that. We were political opponents, but he was formidable, and I always respected that. He had tremendous political acumen."

Joan McAlpine, who is a former MSP and who worked with Mr Salmond told ITV Border: "I'm devastated. I considered him a friend as well as a political colleague and indeed an inspiration.

"I saw him quite recently and he was the same old Alex. Very cheerful, still full of plans and schemes for the future. It's just heartbreaking. It's a huge loss to Scotland."

MSP for the Scottish Borders, Christine Grahame, added her condolences saying: "Every political movement needs a charismatic leader head and shoulders above everybody else who also has a vision, the drive and a clever strategy. That's what he was for the Scottish National Party and more particularly for the cause of independence.

"Scotland owes much to this incredible statesman and the independence cause and I personally, for his support as a candidate, learning how to campaign and for listening to me, as a backbencher even if he disagreed with my point of view."

Following Mr Salmond's death, the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, reacted to the news.

He said: "This is desperately sad news and I extend my deepest condolences to his wife Moira, and to his family. This is a moment that individuals will reflect on the exceptional leadership and contribution that Alex Salmond has given to public life in Scotland, with his service in the House of Commons and in the Scottish Parliament, and especially as the First Minister of Scotland.

"He took the SNP from the fringes of Scottish politics to become the government of Scotland, and it took Scotland incredibly close to becoming independent. He has had a huge contribution to the public life of Scotland over his life."

