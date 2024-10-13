Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle crash on the B6350 in Kelso, which left two people with serious injuries.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Saturday 12 October, near the junction for Pinnaclehill Park.

It involved a grey Ford Fiesta and a grey Audi Q2.Emergency services attended and the driver and passenger of the Fiesta, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

They are not though to be life-threatening.The driver of the Audi, a 48-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with non-life-threatening injuries.The road was closed and re-opened several hours later at around 8.30pm.Police Constable Drew Davidson, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation the please get in touch.”Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2017 of Saturday, 12 October, 2024.

