A company which planned to build a coal mine in Cumbria has missed its deadline to appeal the High Court decision which struck down planning permission for the project.

Approval was granted by the then Secretary of State for Communities, Michael Gove, for the Woodhouse Colliery site in December 2022, which was set to be the first new coal mine in the UK in 30 years.

But planning permission was removed by the High Court on 13 September 2024 following legal challenges by Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC).

In his ruling, Mr Justice Holgate said giving the go-ahead for the development under the assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions was “legally flawed”.

West Cumbria Mining (WCM) had until 4 October to lodge an appeal and have failed to do so.

Plans for the mine were dealt a further blow when on 26 September the Coal Authority refused to grant coal mining licences for the development quoting concerns about subsidence and about the financial viability of the potential operation.

Tony Bosworth, from Friends of the Earth, said: “It’s little surprise that West Cumbria Mining has not appealed the judgment.

"The High Court ruled in our favour on four separate grounds, and each of these would have to be overturned to change the outcome.

“Last week’s decision by the Coal Authority to refuse coal mining licences for the proposed development, underlines the fact that this mine is effectively dead in the water."

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner is now expected to reconsider the original planning application by WCM.

Around 2.5 million tonnes of coal would have been mined from the site to supply UK and European steelmaking.

WCM claim the project could have created up to 500 new jobs in the area.

The plans had some support from the local community in Whitehaven and were backed by former Mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie on the grounds that it would provide a much needed economic boost to a deprived area and reduce dependence on imported coal.

ITV Border has approached West Cumbria Mining for comment.

