A Cumbrian MP has warned children who 'doom scroll' social media content for hours a day are at risk of widespread harm.

Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington Josh MacAlister believes online addictive content viewed by children on their smartphones needs to be managed through "seatbelt" legislation.

The former teacher will introduce a Private Member's Bill on protecting children from harms caused by excessive screen time in Parliament on 16 October 2024.

The Bill will call for all schools in England to become mobile-free zones, with the aim to empower families and teachers to cut down on children's daily smartphone screen time.

The former Conservative government provided guidance to schools in England about the use of mobile phones during the school day in February 2024, but it is currently not legally binding.

Mr MacAlister, who led an independent review into children's social care for the former government, says the "evidence is mounting" that children "doom scrolling" for hours a day are having negative effects.

He said: "Adults find it hard enough to manage screen time, so why are we expecting children to manage this addictive content without some shared rules? Parents are in an impossible bind over whether to ostracise their child from social media or expose them to the harms and addiction of content."Countries around the world are now taking bold action and our children risk being left behind. It's time to have the national debate here in the UK."MPs are expected to debate the issue in the new year, Mr MacAlister's office said.

Intending to make smartphones less addictive, the Bill is also expected to call for companies to change the age from which they can gain data consensually from children without parental permission from 13 to 16 years old.

Other proposals include strengthening watchdog Ofcom's powers to protect children from apps that are designed to be addictive, and committing the Government to review further regulation if needed of the design, supply, marketing and use of mobile phones by children under the age of 16.Conservative MP Kit Malthouse, who was Education Secretary during Liz Truss's premiership in 2022, says the evidence is "deeply alarming".

"So being clear about our expectations from providers and regulators, and their duties towards our children, has to be a step in the right direction, and I'm pleased to support a Bill that does exactly that."Pepe Di'lasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "Smartphones and the instant access they provide to harmful content is nothing short of a public health emergency for children and young people."He added: "It is not enough to rely solely on parents and schools teaching children about the dangers of smartphones. We have reached a point where regulation is required over their sale and the conduct of online platforms."Joe Ryrie, co-founder of the Smartphone Free Childhood campaign group, said: "Parents everywhere are crying out for the Government to go further and faster in regulating big tech so that they alone are not responsible for guarding childhood from the addictive and predatory algorithms for which they are no match."We need to start thinking about children's digital safety in a more imaginative way, going beyond just the harms, so that we can build upon the Online Safety Act and start developing a new regulatory approach that has young people's wellbeing and healthy development at its heart."A Government spokesperson said: "We all want to find the best way of ensuring children are kept safe while also benefiting from the latest digital technology."The Online Safety Act will introduce strong safeguards for children, preventing them from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content.

"This will include requiring companies to check the age of children so that parents can have peace of mind about the safety of their children online."The vast majority of schools already handle the use of mobile phones effectively, including with bans.

"Legislating for an outright ban would simply remove the autonomy from school leaders who know their pupils and their communities best."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...