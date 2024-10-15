A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after attempting to outrun police at speeds of more than 100mph.

Andrew Miller, 32, of Greenacres in Wigton, has been handed a 10 month prison sentence at Carlisle Crown Court on 15 October 2024. He previously admitted a charge of dangerous driving.

The court heard how Miller tried to escape a pursuing officer out of Abbeytown, on 3 August 2023.

Miller, driving a Volkswagen Golf, was seen to be driving without headlights in an attempt to get away.

The man from Wigton rolled the car numerous times and landed in a roadside ditch after losing control of the vehicle.

When questioned by the police, Miller denied being the driver of the vehicle.

The evidence detailed how Miller fractured his sternum and through his injuries left his blood on the driver’s airbag.

Miller was banned from driving for 30 months after admitting the offence at court. In order to legally drive again, the 32-year-old must sit an extended re-test.

Detective Sergeant Deborah Story of Cumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Miller’s driving was extremely dangerous and put numerous lives at risk – not just his own and his passenger’s.

“As well as driving far in excess of the speed limits of the roads he was travelling on, his decision to drive without headlights was incredibly reckless – as was his failure to stop at numerous blind junctions.

“Miller is extremely fortunate that his actions did not result in serious injuries to innocent parties.”

